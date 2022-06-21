‘Killing Eve’s’ Jodie Comer is coming to Sydney with a new play

Prima Facie starring Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer is coming to Sydney via a live recording broadcast from the Harold Pinter Theatre in the West End.

Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer takes the stage in the bold and intense one-woman play Prima Facie, and for those that aren’t lucky enough to fly all the way to the UK to catch it, it’s coming to us, live and direct from London’s West End to Australian cinemas.

Comer’s award-winning performance as the charismatic assassin Villanelle in the British spy thriller Killing Eve captured the heart and minds of everyone watching television the world over. In true Brit style, she has taken to the boards and has made her debut on London’s West End in the intense one-woman play Prima Facie.

Written by Australian-British playwright Suzie Miller and first launched at Sydney’s Griffin Theatre Company pre-COVID to packed audiences, Prima Facie is an indictment of the Australian legal system’s failure to address and provide justice for women in rape or sexual assault cases. It’s a work of fiction, but it’s a story that is making headlines, and in part, thanks to Grace Tame’s tireless advocacy for survivors of sexual abuse in her role as Australian of the Year, is paving the way for change.

Comer has received critical acclaim for her performance as the bold and brilliant Tessa, a lawyer who specialises in defending men accused of sexual assault until she herself is assaulted. It’s a strong performance by a strong actor, and timely in keeping the conversation going to correct the failings of the Australian legal system in its treatment of sexual assault cases.

From July 23, a live recording of the play will be broadcast from the Harold Pinter Theatre in the West End to select Aussie cinemas. It’s part of the National Theatre’s groundbreaking project aimed at sharing its world-class theatre far and wide.

Check out the original trailer for Prima Facie below

