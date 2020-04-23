Killing Eve, Net Privacy and more: Happy’s Weekend Reading

In this week’s selection of blistering new books is the new instalment in the Killing Eve series (which inspired the award-winning TV series) as well as a rigorous investigation of our digital lives in Net Privacy.

Also on the list: a book full of iconic images of the Beastie Boys, photographed by Spike Jonze, a graphic imagining of the death of Paul McCartney and The Most Dangerous Man in America, which shines a light on a particularly colourful episode in history. Let’s check out the list.

Killing Eve: Die For Me by Luke Jennings

In case you’ve been hiding under a very large rock, Killing Eve is the TV sensation that blends erotic obsession, assassination and the blackest of comedy. The final chapter in Luke Jennings’ trilogy is here, at last, waiting to be devoured. See more at Hachette.

Net Privacy: How we can be Free in an Age of Surveillance by Sacha Molitorisz

While more and more of us live our lives through the prism of the internet, it’s hard to fully grasp the enormity of the data collecting web that surrounds us. In Net Privacy, Molitorisz spells out practical ways to avoid an Orwellian future. Visit New South for more.

Beastie Boys by Spike Jonze

This photographic collection encompasses the classic images that we know and love of the Beastie Boys, plus candid portraits of a band in the thick of the creative process, about to hit the stage, and goofing off on the streets of their native New York. Via Rizzoli.

Paul is Dead: When the Beatles Lost McCartney by Paolo Baron and Ernesto Carbonetti

This beautifully rendered graphic tale imagines the sessions for Sgt. Pepper’s thrown into chaos by the death of the Beatles’ talisman, Paul McCartney. John, George and Ringo examine Paul’s final movements in the setting of Abbey Road Studios. More at Image Comics.

The Most Dangerous Man in America: Timothy Leary, Richard Nixon and the Hunt for the Fugitive King of LSD by Bill Minutaglio and Steven L. Davis

A prison escape set in the heart of counter-cultural America. An embattled President, fighting wars on domestic and foreign fronts. If it sounds like a fantasy, then wrong you are. This is the story of Richard Nixon’s obsession with recapturing Dr Timothy Leary, the high priest of LSD. And it’s a wild ride. Via Hachette.