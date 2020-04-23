5 acts from the ACT that we’re really digging right now

It’s that time of year again. The time of year when we scour the depths of Australia and New Zealand to bring you some raw talent as part of our Needle in the Hay vinyl competition.

Currently, the ACT is packed with great music. From hip-hop to punk, Canberrans are doing it as well as any other state, if not better. Check out five of our favourites from the state below.

Genesis Owusu

With his slick and groovy brand of hip-hop, Genesis Owusu is making music in a league of his own right now. The Canberra artist (real name Kofi Ansah) has spent the past number of years establishing himself as one of Aussie rap music’s best. His recordings flaunt some seriously juicy production and his live shows are completely off the wall.

When live music is something we’re allowed to experience again, put Genesis Owusu on your must-see list. You won’t be disappointed.

Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers

A standout band at BIGSOUND 2019, Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers have quickly become one of the country’s favourite new acts. Since kicking off in 2017, the group have released a string of consistently great singles, each building upon their hook-driven indie pop-rock sound.

Their most recent single Desk Chair is an example of everything that makes them great; driving rhythms, blistering guitars, and infectious melodies. Watch them perform the track live at Enmore Audio below.

New Age Group

New Age Group are from Canberra. If you’ve ever seen the band live, you’ll already know this, because vocalist Dominic Shanahan says the phrase “we’re New Age Group, we’re from Canberra” between every song. When he feels like changing things up, he might say “we’re teenagers from Canberra,” or “I’m a purebred psychopath… from Canberra”. It’s awesome.

The music itself is wild and wiry garage-pop. Shanahan (who used to front Canberra legends The Fighting League) lays down some seriously addictive vocal lines, supported by the band’s punchy instrumentation. Check out their self-titled album below.

Charlotte & The Harlots

Another group making infectious power pop out of Canberra is Charlotte & The Harlots. Having gigged extensively around the ACT and NSW, the band have built a steady following with their dynamic live show and huge choruses.

Their debut self-titled EP is bursting at the seams with sonic energy; they blend a variety of genres, delivering something that feel’s nostalgic of rock music’s past while signalling a bright new future. Listen to the EP below.

Slagatha Christie

With raw, emotive vocal delivery and jangly instrumentation, Slagatha Christie make music that’ll simultaneously smack you across the face and get stuck in your head. After releasing a pair of singles and an EP through 2018, the band spent last year focusing on their live show, performing alongside such acts as Amyl & The Sniffers, Moaning Lisa, Press Club, and more.

According to Facebook, they’re currently sitting on some new music, so here’s hoping we won’t have to wait long to hear it. In the meantime, check out their Thomas The Skank Engine EP below.

