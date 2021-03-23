Arcade Fire and Owen Pallett have finally dropped the soundtrack to Spike Jonze’s ‘Her’

Almost eight years after Her‘s release, the soundtrack to Spike Jonze’s Academy-Award winning film is available on all streaming platforms.

Her is undoubtedly incredible. If you haven’t seen it yet, then you absolutely must. And if you haven’t seen it, then you definitely haven’t heard the soundtrack – which hasn’t been released on any streaming platform, until now.

Her is a story of the lonely, oft overwhelming, intimacy of love in a modern world. With a soundtrack by Arcade Fire (with additional music credited to Owen Pallett), the melancholic, moody film is brought to life through the composers’ gorgeous, electric atmosphere.

In an accompanying statement to the release, Arcade Fire’s Win Butler said: “There is a mysterious alchemy in the way sound and picture work together, notes and moods shifting and reacting to one another like a kaleidoscope.”

“And even in the absence of visuals, the emotional landscape still remains. We hope you have a moment of stillness to get lost in the music as we did writing and recording it,” he said.

The film’s soundtrack was never officially released after it came out in 2013 – which glazes our nostalgia for the film with so much excitement. The soundtrack, which was nominated for Best Original Score at the 2014 Academy Awards, is presented in the form of 13 songs.

It might take a little work, but find the soundtrack/score for Spike Jonze’s HER. Glorious, breathtaking, heartbreaking. — Michael Lipoma (@Michael_Lipoma) May 23, 2019

This also marks the first time the original score for Her is getting a physical release. Pre-orders for digital, vinyl, and cassette copies are available now.