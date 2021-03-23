Kye Hawkins takes you to the jungle on tech-house EP ‘Backstreet Bongos’

Wollongong music producer and DJ Kye Hawkins brings the heat and instant groove-potential on his third EP Backstreet Bongos.

If you’re a slave to the bush-doof or just love tech-house in general, we’ve got a new name for you. Upon a mountain in Wollongong, DJ Kye Hawkins has been hard at work concocting some body-friendly rhythms for your next party.

Let’s take a deep dive into the new Backstreet Bongos EP and its obvious aux-chord viability.

Released under Brook Gee records, this is Kye Hawkin’s third EP – so don’t fear. This is a seasoned producer who understands the tips and tricks to get a mob up on their feet. The first of these tricks is the application of an intriguing sample, which can be found on the title track Backstreet Bongos. Jungle sounds, namely a raucous chimpanzee, are peppered across the beat, fully immersing a listener into the track.

The next trick is an absolute mother of a bassline. The bass in Backstreet Bongos is rich and heavy, filling out the low end perfectly. Definitely catch the track with some good quality speakers for the ultimate listening experience.

The sister track on the EP is Brace; a dirty slice of EDM for the freakier nights out. Drenched in unpredictable synth embellishments and other-worldly sounds, you’ll be transported from the dance floor to a fever dream. Heads up you avid play-listers, you’ve been warned. Brace also benefits from an array of creative percussive choices, distinct to Hawkin’s individual brand of tech-house. The bass work on Brace is busier than on Backstreet Bongos, showcasing the DJ’s natural ear for when to ramp it up, and when to keep the rhythm section steady.

Both tracks run over 7 minutes, but you’ll barely notice, considering the sonic depths Hawkin’s dares to jump to. With every release topping the last, we see nothing but bright lights in Hawkin’s future.

Listen to the Backstreet Bongos EP below: