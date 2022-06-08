Pan Macmillan set to release ‘Grace Tame’ Memoir

Pan Macmillan dropped word of ‘The Ninth Life of a Diamond Miner: A memoir’ by Grace Tame , today which is slated for release in September.

Tame caught the nation’s attention back in 2021 when she stepped into the public eye as the Australian of the Year. Her open and candid conversation regarding the much-needed and long-overdue changes from the public and the government when it comes to sexual abuse has paved the way for much discussion and action.

Known for her advocacy for survivors of childhood sexual abuse, and for her ongoing social media presence, which she has become quite well known for, Tame has gone on to become one of the most prominent voices in the country, after her very prolific, vocal, and ongoing call for a systemic change in how the government responds to sexual abuse.

Tame shares in her new memoir, just how much uncertainty she experienced at a young age. Experiencing awful and ongoing child sexual abuse and experiencing the kind of trauma that no child ever should. As a teenager, she found the courage to speak up, which sparked a conversation that would change things, a conversation that is continuing to provide a safe space, and most importantly of all, a change for the generations to come.

“From a young age, her life was defined by uncertainty—by trauma and strength, sadness and hope, terrible lows and wondrous highs, as a teenager, she found the courage to speak up after experiencing awful and ongoing child sexual abuse. This fight to find her voice would not be her last. In 2021 Grace stepped squarely into the public eye as the Australian of the Year, and was the catalyst for a tidal wave of conversation and action.” Pan Macmillan shared.

Taking to her Instagram, Tame shared that she is officially releasing The Ninth Life of a Diamond Miner, the memoir will detail her life, her advocacy, and the conversations that have ignited a nationwide change, for victims of sexual abuse.

G’day friends, I’m excited to announce I’ve written a book! I’ve also illustrated the cover, using a cheapo $1 ballpoint pen from Woolies. Go on, I’m ready for the two-headed Tasmanian jokes… You can preorder it now via: https://t.co/WeADzH5u02 pic.twitter.com/r5wRK23DRc — Grace Tame (@TamePunk) June 8, 2022

The Ninth Life of a Diamond Miner is Grace’s story, in Grace’s words, on Grace’s terms. It is set to be an intelligent, deeply felt, and at times humorous account of her life. And, as with all her work, Tame offers up a constructive and optimistic vision for a better future for all of us.

