Listen Out add even more artists to 2022 lineup

Listen Out is back in 2022 after a two-year hiatus, and they’ve stepped up to the occasion, adding even more acts to their already stacked lineup.
Listen Out have announced that US rappers Roddy Ricch and Trippie Redd will be joining this year’s huge lineup of acts, when the festival hits the road in September and October.
The pair will join international superstars like AJ Tracey, Disclosure, Tove Lo, Meduza, and BBNO$, plus local favourites The Jungle Giants, Space Cadet & KLP, and Miiesha.
Roddy Ricch and Trippie Redd are taking Yung Thug’s spot on the lineup, because his legal troubles are likely to continue into the new year.
in 2022, Listen Out is heading to Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, and Brisbane, plus, they’ll be taking a concentrated selection of acts to Adelaide and Aukland for Listen In.
Along with the new additions to the Listen Out lineup, the festival have also announced that AJ Tracey will be performing at both Listen In shows.
Check out the full list of Listen Out acts below.
Lineup
24KGOLDN
AJ TRACEY
ANTI UP
BBNO$
BLANKE
BRU-C
CENTRAL CEE
CULTURE SHOCK
DAMEEEELA
DISCLOSURE
DOECHII
ELECTRIC FIELDS
THE JUNGLE GIANTS
KITO
LOUIS THE CHILD
LP GIOBBI
MEDUZA
MEMPHIS LK
MIIESHA
NIA ARCHIVES
PIRRA
POLO G
PRETTY GIRL
RODDY RICCH
QRION
STACE CADET & KLP
TOVE LO
TRIPPIE REDD
TRIPLE J UNEARTHED WINNERS
+ MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED
Tickets are selling fast so if you haven’t got them already, you can grab some from the Listen Out website.
If you’re in Adelaide or Aukland, here’s what you have to look forward to at Listen In.
Lineup
24KGOLDN
AJ TRACEY
BARKAA
BBNO$
BRU-C
CENTRAL CEE
CHRIS LAKE
CULTURE SHOCK
DISCLOSURE
JAMES HYPE
KITO
LOUIS THE CHILD
LP GIOBBI
MEDUZA
POLO G
STACE CADET AND KLP
+ TRIPLE J UNEARTHED WINNER
& MANY MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED