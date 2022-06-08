Listen Out add even more artists to 2022 lineup

Listen Out is back in 2022 after a two-year hiatus, and they’ve stepped up to the occasion, adding even more acts to their already stacked lineup.

Listen Out have announced that US rappers Roddy Ricch and Trippie Redd will be joining this year’s huge lineup of acts, when the festival hits the road in September and October.

The pair will join international superstars like AJ Tracey, Disclosure, Tove Lo, Meduza, and BBNO$, plus local favourites The Jungle Giants, Space Cadet & KLP, and Miiesha.

Roddy Ricch and Trippie Redd are taking Yung Thug’s spot on the lineup, because his legal troubles are likely to continue into the new year.

in 2022, Listen Out is heading to Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, and Brisbane, plus, they’ll be taking a concentrated selection of acts to Adelaide and Aukland for Listen In.

Along with the new additions to the Listen Out lineup, the festival have also announced that AJ Tracey will be performing at both Listen In shows.

Check out the full list of Listen Out acts below.

Lineup

24KGOLDN

AJ TRACEY

ANTI UP

BBNO$

BLANKE

BRU-C

CENTRAL CEE

CULTURE SHOCK

DAMEEEELA

DISCLOSURE

DOECHII

ELECTRIC FIELDS

THE JUNGLE GIANTS

KITO

LOUIS THE CHILD

LP GIOBBI

MEDUZA

MEMPHIS LK

MIIESHA

NIA ARCHIVES

PIRRA

POLO G

PRETTY GIRL

RODDY RICCH

QRION

STACE CADET & KLP

TOVE LO

TRIPPIE REDD

TRIPLE J UNEARTHED WINNERS

+ MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED

Tickets are selling fast so if you haven’t got them already, you can grab some from the Listen Out website.

If you’re in Adelaide or Aukland, here’s what you have to look forward to at Listen In.

Lineup

24KGOLDN

AJ TRACEY

BARKAA

BBNO$

BRU-C

CENTRAL CEE

CHRIS LAKE

CULTURE SHOCK

DISCLOSURE

JAMES HYPE

KITO

LOUIS THE CHILD

LP GIOBBI

MEDUZA

POLO G

STACE CADET AND KLP

+ TRIPLE J UNEARTHED WINNER

& MANY MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED