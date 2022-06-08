James Ivy unleashes electrifying new single, ‘Peace Sounds’

NYC artist, James Ivy delivers a soul-igniting new single, Peace Sounds that will have you entranced from start to finish.

Following his sold-out headline show in New York City, James Ivy has unveiled a soul-stirring new hit, Peace Sounds, via FADER Label.

Self-written and produced, this dynamic, evocative and vibrant tune expertly fuses elements of pop, alt-rock and electronic music to create a signature sound that showcases Ivy’s ever-enhancing artistry.

The track builds flawlessly toward an all-powerful, fiercely-addictive chorus. Coupled with catchy lyrics, it carries an anthemic, sing-along energy that is bound to make Peace Sounds a crowd-favourite at forthcoming shows.

“When you want me, I got all the time in the world,” echoes James throughout the captivating hook.

Peace Sounds is a follow-up to James’ highly-acclaimed debut EP, Good Grief! launched in October of 2021. The shimmering five-track collection of pop hits were launched amidst a string of stellar tours, performed alongside Porter Robinson, across Europe and the United States.

Equal parts dreamy and uplifting, Peace Sounds combines evocative piano loops, punchy rhythms and passionate, compelling vocals to create four minutes of sonic heaven.

Since its worldwide debut via Zane Lowe last week, Peace Sounds has been met with a tidal wave of support from James Ivy’s ever-growing fanbase.

The multi-genre masterpiece forms an integral part of James Ivy’s journey, as he continues to “find his voice” and make his mark as a rising singer, songwriter and producer.

Stream Peace Sounds below.