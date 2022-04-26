The Listen Out 2022 lineup is here, and it is absolutely stacked

Off the back of a two year hiatus, Listen Out is back in 2022, and they are not messing around with their first lineup since the pandemic.

Listen Out is back in 2022, and pardon the cliché, but it’s genuinely going to be bigger and better than ever. With a stacked lineup including Disclosure, The Jungle Giants, and AJ Tracey plus a second stage for the first time in the history of the festival – this is going to be huge.

Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, and Brisbane will all be treated to the full Listen Out experience, and a concentrated selection of acts will also be heading to Adelaide for Listen In.

Check out the lineups below.

Listen Out Lineup

24kGoldn

AJ Tracey

Anti Up [By Chris Lake & Chris Lorenzo]

Barkaa

Bbno$

Blanke

Bru-C

Central Cee

Culture Shock

Dameeeela

Disclosure

Doechii

Electric Fields

James Hype

The Jungle Giants

Kito

Louis the Child

LP Giobbi

Meduza

Memphis LK

Miiesha

Nia Archives

Pirra

Polo G

Pretty Girl

Qrion

Stace Cadet & KLP

Tove Lo

Young Thug

triple j Unearthed Winners

+ More To Be Announced

Listen In Lineup

4kGoldn

Barkaa

bbno$

Bru-C

Central Cee

Chris Lake

Culture Shock

Disclosure

James Hype

Kito

Louis The Child

LP Giobbi

Meduza

Polo G

Stace Cadet And KLP

Young Thug

triple j Unearthed Winner

+ Many more to be announced

If you love the look of that lineup (and why the heck wouldn’t you), tickets go on sale at tomorrow (Wednesday). Get in early because the first run of tickets is the cheapest.

Listen Out

MELBOURNE | On sale Midday Tomorrow here.

PERTH | On sale 1pm Tomorrow here

SYDNEY | On Sale 2pm Tomorrow here

BRISBANE | On Sale 1pm Tomorrow here

Listen In

ADELAIDE | On sale Midday Tomorrow here