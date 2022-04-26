The Listen Out 2022 lineup is here, and it is absolutely stacked

Off the back of a two year hiatus, Listen Out is back in 2022, and they are not messing around with their first lineup since the pandemic.
Listen Out is back in 2022, and pardon the cliché, but it’s genuinely going to be bigger and better than ever. With a stacked lineup including Disclosure, The Jungle Giants, and AJ Tracey plus a second stage for the first time in the history of the festival – this is going to be huge.
Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, and Brisbane will all be treated to the full Listen Out experience, and a concentrated selection of acts will also be heading to Adelaide for Listen In.
Check out the lineups below.
Listen Out Lineup
24kGoldn
AJ Tracey
Anti Up [By Chris Lake & Chris Lorenzo]
Barkaa
Bbno$
Blanke
Bru-C
Central Cee
Culture Shock
Dameeeela
Disclosure
Doechii
Electric Fields
James Hype
The Jungle Giants
Kito
Louis the Child
LP Giobbi
Meduza
Memphis LK
Miiesha
Nia Archives
Pirra
Polo G
Pretty Girl
Qrion
Stace Cadet & KLP
Tove Lo
Young Thug
triple j Unearthed Winners
+ More To Be Announced
Listen In Lineup
4kGoldn
Barkaa
bbno$
Bru-C
Central Cee
Chris Lake
Culture Shock
Disclosure
James Hype
Kito
Louis The Child
LP Giobbi
Meduza
Polo G
Stace Cadet And KLP
Young Thug
triple j Unearthed Winner
+ Many more to be announced
If you love the look of that lineup (and why the heck wouldn’t you), tickets go on sale at tomorrow (Wednesday). Get in early because the first run of tickets is the cheapest.
Listen Out
MELBOURNE | On sale Midday Tomorrow here.
PERTH | On sale 1pm Tomorrow here
SYDNEY | On Sale 2pm Tomorrow here
BRISBANE | On Sale 1pm Tomorrow here
Listen In
ADELAIDE | On sale Midday Tomorrow here