Fans disappointed by the ‘Halo Infinite’ roadmap

343 Industries illustrates that they’re avoiding crunch culture with the Halo Infinite roadmap, but fans are still disappointed in what’s to come.

A leak only recently made the internet excited for what was to come to Halo Infinite. Since then, a Halo Infinite roadmap for 2022 has been released, and it’s disappointing fans.

The roadmap for 2022 showcases what players, at least the ones remaining, can expect from Season 2. Season 2 is scheduled to release on May 3rd, but some elements are listed as “targets” for release. At least 343 Industries is being realistic with some of the content.

The team quickly highlighted that they’re aiming to stick to their priorities back in March, but they also want to pay attention to its staff health.

When discussing the priorities, the blog post says: “with a “priority zero” of team health and getting ourselves into a sustainable development rhythm so that we can deliver great experiences to all of you while maintaining a healthy work/life balance.”

This is good news, though some don’t like to hear it. The developer does not want to force its team to experience “crunch culture”, something that regularly plagues the industry.

The most disappointing aspect of the Halo Infinite roadmap is the length for Season 2. It will be running from May 3rd to November 7th, and, looking at the content scheduled to release, it probably won’t keep people entertained.

The roadmap shows that online co-op will finally be introduced in late August, and Forge Open Beta sometime in September. Halo took the world by storm with its co-op and multiplayer components. For it to not release with one and have minimal content for the other is upsetting.

This Halo Infinite roadmap is so disappointing. Another six month season that's light on content (even for a 3 month one). Loved the game when it came out and still think the gameplay is fire but 343 really dropped the ball in terms of content. pic.twitter.com/8g7LzhUhWw — Kami. (@Okami13_) April 23, 2022

Later in the blog post, 343 Industries said: “We know we need to deliver more content and more features more quickly. Staying true to priority zero means that sometimes we need to slow down in order to stay healthy and move faster later. But we’re also aggressively looking at ways to accelerate.”

The complaints about the Halo Infinite roadmap go on, and while they’re understandable, they’re not necessarily fair. 343 Industries doesn’t want to put its staff’s health at risk, but they’re also aware of the lack of content and what the fans want.

Hopefully, they’ll get the content out at a healthy pace before they lose everyone.