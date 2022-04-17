New battle royale mode for ‘Halo Infinite’ leaks

Leaks say that Halo Infinite is looking to provide a unique Halo spin of the popular battle royale game type in the next year.

The rumour mill is starting to spin its wheel after a few more Halo battle royale “leaks” have made their way to the internet.

Internet excitement started to bubble among many Halo fans when information about a new game mode, code-named Tatanka, was unearthed. Tatanka is a wrestler whose WWF career highlight was winning a 40-man battle royale.

During their The Xbox Two podcast, Windows Central’s Jez Corden was able to provide more information following the information that leaked last week.

While Corden has received information that a battle royale mode for Halo Infinite is under development by Certain Affinity, there are still uncertainties.

Jez said: “I have information that suggests it’s a battle royale. That it’s some form of battle royale. I don’t know if it’s going to be specifically a clone of PUBG and stuff like that,”

They continued: “This is a huge mode, this mode has been developed for over two years with Certain Affinity, and it’s a big deal. It’s a huge investment, and they’ve been working on it for a really long time.”

He finished the statement: “This isn’t like a few game modes here and there, this is a big Call of Duty: Warzone scale undertaking. It’s basically like a separate game.”

Twitter account Infinite Leaks produced a screenshot of “Tatanka” game mode settings that seems to highlight how this battle royale might be unique from Fortnite and Apex Legends.

Quickly running through the settings leaked, we can see “respawn in drop pod”, “respawn tokens”, containment zone shrink settings, etc.

There are enough elements to provide a unique style of battle royale, but we’re unsure of how different it can be.

343 Industries and Certain Affinity are yet to release a statement around the leaks, but we’ll update you when they do.