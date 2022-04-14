Experience Coachella digitally in ‘Fortnite’ now!

The world has been stripped of its live events, but Fortnite provides a platform for musical events like Coachella to live to be experienced by everyone!

As part of a fantastic partnership, from April 15th to May 17th, players worldwide can tune into Icon Radio in Fortnite to experience a range of artists featured at Coachella 2022!

Mimicking the famous music festival that, in recent years, has had some struggles due to COVID, players not only get to experience the beats but also the iconic fashion that is always associated with Coachella.

Over the weekend, players can check out the Fortnite Item Shop for a new drop of some incredible Coachella-themed items.

On Friday, April 15th, from 10 am AEST, the first wave of Coachella items will be available for dedicated players to purchase. The first set is The Wilder Outfit and its Cosmic Equalizer Alt Style, including the FinFin Back Bling Neon Biter Pickaxe and Finfin Flair Wrap.

The second set to release is The Lyric Outfit and its Cosmic Equalizer Alt Style, Swaguaro Back Bling and the Festival Shredder Pickaxe.

Like Coachella, this Fortnite event is stretched over a couple of weekends to ensure that no one misses out! On April 21st, the second wave of items includes the music-reactive Alto Outfit and matching accessories Sonic Vibes Back Bling and the tropical Softest Electropalm Pickaxe.

Also, the music-reactive Poet Outfit Cosmonautic Helmet Back Bling (included with the Outfit), make a point with the Cactical Crusher Pickaxe and be a star with the Mainstage Wrap.

This isn’t the first music event to take place in the digital landscape of Fortnite. Over the recent years, several musical events have taken place, including Travis Scott, Tones and I, and Ariana Grande.

Though the music line-up hasn’t been released, it’s expected that people will be able to hear Harry Styles, Billi Eilish, The Weekend, Swedish House Mafia, and more! It should be fun.