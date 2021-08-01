Ariana Grande is coming to ‘Fortnite’ for a 5-show tour this weekend

Grammy-winning artist Ariana Grande is the latest musician to play to the virtual Fortnite crowd. The Rift Tour is taking place this weekend and will be free to attend in-game.

Ariana Grande and Epic Games have just announced a collaboration called the Rift Tour, bringing another world-class artist into the world of Fortnite. Taking place from August 7 to August 9 across five separate time slots, it’ll be another in-game concert not to be missed.

Fortnite has previously collaborated with artists such as BTS and Travis Scott, the latter bringing in a mind-boggling 12.3 million viewers. We’ll wait and see if those are numbers Grande can match.

Ariana Grande is a multi-platinum selling artist with a ton of awards to her name, including two Grammys. She’s always been an performer who brings a unified visual direction to her live shows, so seeing what she pulls out of the hat for Fortnite will be a treat indeed.

“Working with Epic and the Fortnite team to bring my music to life inside the game has been so fun and such an honour,” Ariana shared via a press release. “I can’t wait to join my fans and see all of your reactions to such an unforgettable, magical journey to new realities.”

Quest rewards, cosmetics, and Cloudcruiser umbrellas

Of course, you can expect a few new Ariana Grande-inspired items to hit the Fortnite metaverse to coincide with the Rift Tour. An official Ariana Grande Outfit and Piggy Smallz Back Bling will both be available through the Item Shop and Icon Series – check out a sneak preview here.

Players who complete in-game quests between July 29 and August 8 will also be able to earn three cosmetics: the Cosmic Cuddles Loading Screen by Delicious Design League, Rift-sterpiece Spray, and Cloudy Kitty Emoticon.

And finally, anyone who tunes in to watch one of the Rift Tour concerts will receive the Cuddly Cloudcruiser umbrella.

How to watch the Ariana Grande x Fortnite Rift Tour

The Rift Tour will be taking place over the weekend of August 7-9, with five total concert times announced.

Fortnite is free-to-play pretty much everywhere – including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, PC, and Mac – so even if you’re not an active player, you can still download the game ahead of this weekend and tune in for free.

Check out the full list of playing times in AEST below:

Show 1 – Saturday, 7 August 8AM AEST

Show 2 – Sunday, 8 August 4AM AEST

Show 3 – Sunday, 8 August 2PM AEST

Show 4 – Monday, 9 August 12AM AEST

Show 5 – Monday, 9 August 8AM AEST