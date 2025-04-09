Sabrina Carpenter’s now in Fortnite – and players are dancing, not shooting

Sabrina Carpenter joins Fortnite and suddenly nobody’s shooting – they’re all just dancing instead

Sabrina Carpenter has officially landed in Fortnite, and instead of triggering total chaos like most new arrivals, she’s somehow managed to turn the game into a giant dance party.

The pop star joined Fortnite Festival’s Season 8 as the latest Icon skin, bringing with her a music pass and enough charisma to shift the vibe entirely.

In fact, players dressed as Carpenter have been spotted dropping their weapons mid-fight and busting a move to “Taste” instead – a moment so wholesome the official Fortnite account reposted the video, captioned: “Battle royale is all vibes now.”

She now joins a solid list of artists who’ve crossed into the Fortnite universe – think Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, The Weeknd – but few have inspired this level of in-game peacekeeping.

Of course, it didn’t take long for a bit of light controversy to creep in. Some players questioned whether the in-game dance truce counted as “teaming” (aka breaking the rules by working together), but Epic Games clarified that since it wasn’t in a competitive match and no one was cheating or sharing gear, it’s all good.

So if you log in and find yourself shot at by someone in a sequin top, maybe hold fire – there’s a solid chance you’re about to be invited to a dance-off instead.