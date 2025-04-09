LeBron James makes history as Barbie’s first-ever ‘Kenbassador’

Move over, beach Ken—this varsity-jacketed MVP is here to inspire.

Barbie just scored a slam dunk—introducing its first-ever Kenbassador: NBA legend LeBron James.

The new collectible doll, standing an inch taller than standard Ken, honours James’ influence on culture, style, and youth empowerment.

Priced at USD$75, the figure dons a varsity jacket, Nike sneakers, Beats headphones, and even an “I Promise” wristband, reflecting his real-life advocacy.

James, who helped design the doll’s look, called the collaboration an honour, saying, “It’s about showing kids they can achieve greatness.” Mattel praised the move as a fresh take on Ken’s role—not just as Barbie’s sidekick, but as an inspirational icon.

A limited signed edition drops Saturday at L.A.’s UNDEFEATED store, while Target, Amazon, and Walmart launch sales Monday.

For every doll sold at Target through April 19, Mattel will donate a copy of James’ kids’ book I Am More Than to Save the Children (up to 5,000 books).

Game on, Ken!