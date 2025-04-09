[gtranslate]
LeBron James makes history as Barbie’s first-ever ‘Kenbassador’

by Alex Cooper

Move over, beach Ken—this varsity-jacketed MVP is here to inspire.

Barbie just scored a slam dunk—introducing its first-ever Kenbassador: NBA legend LeBron James.

The new collectible doll, standing an inch taller than standard Ken, honours James’ influence on culture, style, and youth empowerment.

LeBron James Kenbassador
Image via Mattel

Priced at USD$75, the figure dons a varsity jacket, Nike sneakers, Beats headphones, and even an “I Promise” wristband, reflecting his real-life advocacy.

James, who helped design the doll’s look, called the collaboration an honour, saying, “It’s about showing kids they can achieve greatness.” Mattel praised the move as a fresh take on Ken’s role—not just as Barbie’s sidekick, but as an inspirational icon.

A limited signed edition drops Saturday at L.A.’s UNDEFEATED store, while Target, Amazon, and Walmart launch sales Monday.

For every doll sold at Target through April 19, Mattel will donate a copy of James’ kids’ book I Am More Than to Save the Children (up to 5,000 books).

Game on, Ken!

