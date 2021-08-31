LeBron James to release second children’s book titled ‘We Are Family’

LeBron James will release his second book ‘We Are Family’, following on from his first book and bestseller, “I PROMISE” (2020).

Looks like you learn something new everyday – We Are Family is a novel for young teenagers by LeBron James and Andrea Williams.

The story focuses on a group of teenagers from different cultural backgrounds and athletic abilities, who become united through their love of basketball.

The plotline follows Jayden and his teammates, who encounter a similar issue when they are told that there will be no basketball group for the year. A strong emphasis is placed on building a sense of community despite differences, where the teens “have to learn to lean on each other if they want to save their basketball season”. By banding together, LeBron demonstrates how strength is formed in unity.

Excited to share the news, the NBA superstar took to Twitter to inform his fans when the book would be released and where they could buy it:

1️⃣ more day! 😃 ‘We Are Family’ is available TOMORROW anywhere books are sold! 🎉📖 https://t.co/vdutsL8dOd pic.twitter.com/NrNmyxsoVI — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) August 30, 2021

LeBron spoke of the uplifting message of the book: “Everyone has a story and unique set of challenges they’re going through that we don’t always hear about…WE ARE FAMILY shows how an unlikely group of kids comes together to chase their dreams, despite having the odds stacked against them.”

He went on to mention the importance of family and perseverance, and how these factors play huge roles in the storyline of the book. LeBron also stated that he hopes those who read his book find some inspiration in it and to “never stop dreaming and believing in what they’re capable of.”

LeBron’s first book I PROMISE, was a picture book released in 2020. Featuring images of children from diverse cultural backgrounds, its message was to remind children “that tomorrow’s success starts with the promises we make to ourselves and our community today.”

The book landed in the #1 New York Times bestseller list and has been widely acclaimed.

It wouldn’t be a We Are Family Friday if we didn’t celebrate the upcoming release of @KingJames’ newest book… #WeAreFamily! 🎉📖👑 This novel represents our philosophy of encouraging kids to pursue their dreams and find happiness, hope and family. ❤️ ➡️ https://t.co/YgJ9dvGgNv pic.twitter.com/QnuuU2kjDD — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) August 27, 2021

We Are Family will be available at any online book store!