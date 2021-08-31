CD Projekt turns to the modding community to improve Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is hiring people from its modding community for the game’s official mod support and to fix bugs.

Cyberpunk 2077 is hiring members of its modding community as part of its official mod support, and to help with fixing the game. These talented modders will be part of the game’s development team, primarily focused on ironing out bugs and offering official mod support.

In an announcement on the Cyberpunk 2077 modding Discord, Hambalkó ‘Traderain’ Bence said, “We are extremely pleased to announce that Blumster, Nightmarea, rfuzzo, and I will be joining CDPR under my and Nightmarea’s company. We will be working on various projects related to the Cyberpunk 2077 backend and the game’s modding support. We are really excited for this and we really hope we can help to bring Cyberpunk 2077 to the next level!”

Traderain and Nightmarea have previously worked on WolvenKit — a mod editor for games on RED Engine — which now includes the game, thanks to CP77Tools developed by rfuzzo. They are prominent figures in the modding community, and their addition to the team could potentially give the game the push it needs.

Known as a community-driven developer, CD Projekt Red has a history of hiring from the modding community – with the studio’s lead quest designer Philipp Weber being a former modder for The Witcher 2. Given the game’s rocky start, hiring modders from its community is an extremely promising move as the game currently lacks support for community content. Having an official team for mod support will be a massive boon for both the company and the players, and will help improve the lifespan of the game in the long run.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PS4, Stadia, PC and Xbox One. You can purchase the game here.