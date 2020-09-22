Light it up like dynamite with BTS, who are debuting a music video in ‘Fortnite’

Calling out all K-pop fans and gamers: BTS will be bringing Dynamite into the popular battle royale, Fortnite.

BTS meets Fornite, I don’t think anyone expected this collab. Yet with both standing at the top of their respected fields, we can’t help but be astonished and amazed.

With 250 million players in Fornite and over 380 million views on the existing Dynamite video, we can expect a massive turn out for this massive virtual event.

On the 26th of September at 10am, the music video for the choreography version of Dynamite will premiere in Fortnite’s Party Royale mode. The popular South Korean boy group has achieved fame on an international level and their latest English hit song is about to make Fortnite history.

BTS won’t be the first virtual performance hosted by the popular game, as Travis Scott and Marshmello headlined their own online concerts in April. Given the social distancing policies plaguing 2020, this decision is bound to attract a ton of viewers.

For those who can’t hold in the excitement, new in-game content will be made available on the 24th of September at 10am. You can light it up like dynamite using new emotes choreographed by BTS, but we’re unsure if these will be from Dynamite or previous dances. With explosive sequences and catchy tunes, it’s no surprise that Fornite wants to include some BTS moves in their line-up of emotes.

Although it won’t feature as much dancing as the choreography video, you can check out Dynamite below.