Metallica are Set to Headline a New Virtual Festival… On Fortnite?

Rock Legends Metallica are set to play a virtual concert this June as part of Fortnite’s Festival Mode

‘Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury.’ – the legendary rock band’s latest concert – is coming to screens near you this June.

The only catch? They will be headlining the virtual festival on Fortnite.

Featuring six of Metallica’s most iconic songs, including “Enter Sandman,” “Master of Puppets,” and “Ride The Lightning”, the beloved gaming platform will be hosting a select number of concerts on the platform across June 22 and 23.

Fans and gamers alike will be able to rock out to the songs themselves using the game’s ‘Fortnite Festival — Main Stage’ mode once the Festival is launched.

In celebration of the collab, players can also participate in Metallica-themed quests and cop some iconic band-themed collectibles when playing.

But you won’t just be able to wear the bands iconic merch in game – Metallica has also collaborated with Fortnite to release actual merch for fans.

Developed by the company behind Guitar Hero, Fortnite’s ‘Festival’ has featured some of the biggest names in music since its launch in 2023. With a resume featuring The Weeknd, Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish, Metallica is just the latest music icon to join in on the fun.

Concert dates:

June 22nd:

11am PT / 2pm ET

2pm PT / 5pm ET

8pm PT / 11pm ET

June 23rd:

7am PT / 10am ET

11am PT / 2pm ET

8pm PT / 5pm ET

New to Fortnite, but love the band? Here’s how to watch their upcoming shows:

Download Fortnite on a device of choice (it’s free). Once downloaded and inside the Fortnite Lobby, select the game mode you’d like to play:

‘Fortnite Battle Royale’ features the classic shooter game play we all know and love.

‘Fortnite Festival — Main Stage’ is similar to games like Guitar Hero.

‘Fortnite Festival — Battle Stage’ is the player-vs-player music gameplay mode that will launch with the new festival season.

Happy gaming!