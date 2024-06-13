Indie Rock Stalwarts Real Estate Announce Aus Tour

Music to Our Ears! Real Estate are Heading to Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne this November

Indie icons Real Estate are returning to Aus for the first time since 2017. Fans can catch their adored alt anthems down under in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne this November.

Bringing their sunny sound to the East Coast, Real Estate have a huge back catalogue to build a set list from, with tracks from their studio albums Days, Atlas, In Mind, The Main Thing, and their debut self-titled release.

Celebrating 15 years as a band and latest gems “Flowers” and “Water Underground” from their recently released sixth-studio album Daniel, fans down under will have the chance to hear songs from the new record in live form. Regarded as “a stalwart presence in the indie world” by NPR, Daniel strikes a chord with anyone who listens.

Brooklyn Vegan says of the new album, “Nostalgia has always been at the heart of Real Estate’s clean, jangly sound, recalling both the days of ’80s college radio and ’90s alt-rock for the musical equivalent of a phone call from a friend you haven’t heard from in ages. Daniel, their sixth album, feels especially so…Some say you can’t go home again but Real Estate make the trip seem effortless.”

Real Estate will play the Prince Bandroom in Melbourne on Friday, 15 November, and Sydney’s Manning Bar on Saturday, 16 November before wrapping up in Brisbane at The Triffid on Sunday, 17 November. Admired by fans and industry alike for their warm-hearted shows, 303 Mag describes their live performances as unforgettable and “a unique yet alluring experience that feels timeless.”

Originating from the neighbourhoods of New Jersey, Real Estate are one of the most notable indie-pop acts of the past decade. Forming in 2009, the five-piece broke through with their notable self-titled debut Real Estate, which received critical acclaim, including an 8.5 rating and Best New Music tag from Pitchfork.

Winning the hearts of cult indie crowds with 2011’s Days and 2014’s Atlas, the highly-praised releases landed them notable festival slots at Coachella, Pitchfork Music Festival, Primavera, and many more. Staying true to their nostalgia themes along with their contagiously cosmic sound, the band continued their string of successful releases with 2017’s In Mind and 2020’s The Main Thing, with their latest LP Daniel released in February this year.

Sign up for presale here.