Is a Fortnite X The Kid LAROI concert in the works?

Rumours have begun to spread of an upcoming collaboration between Fortnite and Australian superstar The Kid LAROI.

The next Fortnite concert might be just around the corner. According to Insider Gaming, sources of theirs have provided information that a Fortnite X The Kid LAROI event is in the works and scheduled to kick off either the 24th or 25th of January.

Details on the event itself are slim and currently unconfirmed, so until Fortnite or LAROI themselves announce anything it’s best to take this information with a grain of salt. Though this wouldn’t be the first time the game has collaborated with a huge name in music.

In April 2021, the popular battle royale game hosted a virtual concert featuring Travis Scott. Held in the game’s Party Royale mode, the event titled Astronomical featured a performance by Scott that included a number of his hit songs, as well as custom special effects and animations. The event attracted millions of players who were able to watch the concert in real-time within the game.

Fortnite built on the success of the Astronomical with August 2021’s The Rift Tour featuring Ariana Grande. During the event, players were able to purchase Ariana Grande-themed in-game items, such as skins, pickaxes, and back bling, as well as participate in challenges to unlock even more exclusive items. The event also featured a live performance by Ariana Grande within the game, which was held on a virtual stage on the Fortnite island.

We know The Kid LAROI intends to release his debut studio album this year, and if that release is soon it would make perfect sense to follow in the footsteps of Scott and Grande by debuting it in a phenomenon like Fortnite. Time will tell if the rumours are true, but we’ll be sure to report on any concrete information as soon as it arises.