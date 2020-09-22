Names from Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs are on the verge of being shared

Jeffrey Epstein flight logs: more passenger names may be revealed after a new subpoena is calling for unreleased flight records.

The names from over 20 years of flight logs for trips to the so-called “Paedophile Island” owned by Jeffrey Epstein are being subpoenaed by a top prosecutor.

It’s a development which has reportedly incited panic among the “rich and famous”.

Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George is at the forefront of a lawsuit against Epstein’s estate, which alleges 22 counts, including aggravated rape, child abuse and neglect, human trafficking, forced labour, and prostitution.

Now, George is requesting the logs for Epstein’s four helicopters and three plans for the period between 1998 and his death last August.

The logs would build upon previously released logs from Epstein pilot David Rogers which showed that Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, Naomi Campbell and more travelled on Epstein’s private planes (although this does not necessarily implicate them). The new logs, however, would be from trips piloted by Larry Visoski.

“The records that have been subpoenaed will make the ones Rodgers provided look like a Post-it note,” a legal source described according to the New York Post. “There is panic among many of the rich and famous.”

The subpoena, which is dated September 3, states that the logs must be turned over within 30 days of being served.

The main plane used by Jeffrey Epstein is a Boeing 727, named Lolita Express. It’s alleged that he used it to transform guests and victims between New York, New Mexico, Paris, the US Virgin Islands, and his waterfront mansion in Palm Beach.

