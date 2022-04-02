Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell denied new trial

After months of campaigning for a retrial, Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction will remain after the court denied her request.

In December last year, Maxwell was found guilty on charges alleging she enticed, groomed, and sexually abused underage girls with Jeffrey Epstein, her former boyfriend.

Maxwell has been campaigning for a retrial after it was found that one of the jurors that decided her original conviction was a victim of child sexual abuse.

The sixty-year-old’s push for a new trial has been quashed, despite her argument that the juror’s past may have led to bias that contributed to her conviction.

More to come.