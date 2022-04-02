Kanye West says he’s ‘going to get help’

After months of threats and harassment, Kanye West has told his former wife Kim Kardashian that he is going away to seek mental health treatment.

Sources close to the Kardashian family have confirmed that Kanye West has agreed to stop harassing his former wife, and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and will seek help for his mental health.

“For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better,” the source said.

One of Kanye’s representatives told Page 6: “At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is and focused on raising their beautiful children.”

More to come.