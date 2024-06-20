WATCH: Kendrick Lamar’s Surprise Gig Becomes Victory Lap and Celebration of LA Hip-Hop After Drake Diss Tracks

Kendrick Lamar, the undisputed king of LA hip-hop, has thrown one hell of a party, proving once again why he reigns supreme

Kendrick Lamar‘s surprise concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday night turned into a celebration of West Coast hip-hop and a victory lap following his recent musical back-and-forth with Drake.

Lamar curated a three-hour long show featuring a mix of rising LA rappers and established stars like Tyler, the Creator, Steve Lacy, and YG. When it was his turn to take center stage, Lamar wasted no time, kicking off his set with a powerful performance of his Drake diss track, “Euphoria.”

The crowd erupted as he continued with hits like “DNA.” and “ELEMENT.,” before transitioning to fan favourites like “Alright” and “Swimming Pools (Drank).”

The night took a special turn when Lamar brought out his fellow Black Hippy collaborators, Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and Jay Rock, for a reunion performance. This was followed by another surprise guest, none other than the legendary Dr. Dre.

The two West Coast titans delivered a powerful performance of Dre’s classics “Still D.R.E.” and “California Love,” with Dre praising Lamar onstage, calling him “one of the greatest that ever did it.”

While there were moments dedicated to the recent Drake feud, the overall theme of the concert shifted towards LA pride. Several California rappers joined Lamar throughout the night, including Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Mustard, YG, Roddy Ricch, and Dom Kennedy.

The energy was electric as the entire venue payed homage to the late Nipsey Hussle with a performance of his collaboration with DJ Mustard, “Perfect 10.”

Lamar closed out the epic show with a final jab at Drake, performing “Not Like Us” after Dr. Dre delivered a playful “I see dead people” intro. However, the night ultimately belonged to Lamar and the celebration of LA’s thriving hip-hop scene.

Check out the full concert above, and the set list below:

Kendrick Lamar Set

Euphoria

DNA

ELEMENT

Alright

Swimming Pools (Drank)

Money Trees (ft. Jay Rock)

WIN – Jay Rock

King’s Dead

in LA

Collard Greens – ScHoolboy Q

That Part – ScHoolboy Q

King Kunta

m.A.A.d city

HUMBLE

Like That

Still D.R.E.

Dr. Dre – California Love

Not Like Us – Dr Dre approved version

Not Like Us – Karaoke version

Not Like Us – Fireworks (Bezos approved version)

Not Like Us – Dancers version

Not Like Us – Chillin with homies remix (+ dance routine)

Not Like Us – House party version