Pete Davidson finally comments on Kanye’s “Embarrassing” behaviour

After Kanye has been making genuinely dangerous threats to Pete Davidson’s life, Pete is finally fed up and has put his two cents in on the matter.

SNL star Pete Davidson has been copping abuse from Kanye West because he had the audacity to date Kim Kardashian, a perfectly single woman. As we all know, Kanye has been throwing a public tantrum about the situation and Pete has finally had enough.

“Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met… I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet.” Pete said.

After a bunch of heinous posts on social media, it seems like the final straw was Kanye releasing not one but two music videos in which he depicted beating and killing his ex’s new boy.

Yikes! Get over it dude, she’s just not that into you.

Although Pete has been quiet about it all he finally decided to shed some light on the situation through his best friend, Dave Sirus.

Dave often shares word’s from Pete due to the King of Staten Island’s lack of social media presence and this time the post started by saying: “A message from Pete.”

The post shared a text message Dave sent to Ye that read:

“Yo it’s Skete

Can you please take a second and calm down

It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so fucking lucky that she’s your kids mom.

I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the fuck up.”

Well, fucking said, Pete.

Unsurprisingly, Ye messages back (which was also shared) with something super unproductive.

“Oh you using profanity

Where are you right now?”

Pete then bragged about being in bed with Kanye’s wife (maybe that was silly), so naturally, the exchange continued from there.

See the full text message exchange below.