Dolly Parton bails on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nomination

by Chloe Maddren

Credit: Getty Images

Dolly Parton has pulled out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominations as she doesn’t feel as though she’s “earned” the place.

In a statement posted to social media on Monday, Dolly Parton said: “Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated… I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

“I do hope that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I’m ever worthy,” Parton added. “This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

