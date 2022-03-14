Dolly Parton bails on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nomination

Dolly Parton has pulled out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominations as she doesn’t feel as though she’s “earned” the place.

In a statement posted to social media on Monday, Dolly Parton said: “Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated… I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

“I do hope that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I’m ever worthy,” Parton added. “This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

More to come.