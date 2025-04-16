Zak Starkey Breaks Silence on Firing From The Who

Drummed out of The Who, but not out of the groove

Zak Starkey has spoken out after being let go as The Who’s drummer after nearly 30 years, admitting he’s “surprised and saddened” by the decision.

The band hinted at dissatisfaction with his recent performances at London’s Teenage Cancer Trust shows, though Starkey insists a past medical issue—blood clots in his calf—had no impact on his playing.

“Filling the shoes of my godfather, ‘uncle Keith,’ has been the biggest honour,” he told Rolling Stone, adding he remains The Who’s “biggest fan.”

Starkey plans to focus on family time, his upcoming album with Noel Gallagher, and finishing his autobiography.

Meanwhile, The Who have yet to announce his replacement for their July shows in Italy, with speculation pointing to Scott Devours or Simon Phillips—the latter a favourite of Pete Townshend’s.

Townshend recently admitted he’d prefer a different lineup, joking that his dream band would outshine him.

Starkey, ever gracious, simply said, “Twenty-nine years at any job is a good old run.”