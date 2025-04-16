Nas & DJ Premier lead Mass Appeal’s epic seven album release

Nas, De La Soul, Mobb Deep & More Rewrite History

Hip-hop history is being rewritten as Mass Appeal Records unveils its “Legend Has It…” series—a powerhouse lineup of albums from rap’s most revered icons.

Nas and DJ Premier are finally joining forces for their long-awaited collab, while De La Soul and Mobb Deep return with their first releases since losing Trugoy the Dove and Prodigy, promising emotional, legacy-cementing work.

Ghostface Killah’s Supreme Clientele 2 and Raekwon’s Emperor’s New Clothes will bring Wu-Tang’s golden-era magic back to the forefront, and the late Big L’s posthumous project ensures his lyrical genius endures.

A cryptic “surprise guest of honour” adds intrigue to the already-stacked roster.

With producers like The Alchemist shaping Mobb Deep’s comeback and Nas overseeing the series, “Legend Has It…” isn’t just nostalgia—it’s a resurrection of raw, unfiltered New York hip-hop.

Release dates remain under wraps, but for now you can watch their teaser trailer!