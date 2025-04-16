Lorde Teases Game-Changing New Era: ‘This Is Gonna Be Crazy’

A new era of freedom & raw connection

Lorde is gearing up to shake things up with her fourth album, and she’s letting fans in on the excitement through intimate voice notes and texts.

“Everything is about to change,” she shared, hinting at a bold new chapter.

Fresh off a surprise Coachella appearance with Charli XCX—where they performed the ‘Brat’ remix of ‘Girl, So Confusing’—Lorde reflected on the magic of the moment: “It’s dusk in the desert. Fucking enjoy it, bitch.”

Leaving perfectionism behind, Lorde is embracing spontaneity, dropping TikTok teasers and candid voice notes instead of overthinking every update.

A snippet of her upcoming single, ‘What Was That,’ has already sent fans into a frenzy.

“I’m so ready,” she confessed, reveling in the lightness of this creative rebirth.

With her texting thread buzzing and new music on the horizon, Lorde promises one thing: “You have no idea.”