PA777IENCE’s ‘Mastery Tour’ and the Soundtrack to Her Becoming

From Western Sydney to the stage: the drive behind PA777IENCE’s soulful rebirth

Fresh off the release of her debut EP Mastery, Western Sydney’s PA777IENCE (fka Clarissa Mei) is stepping into the spotlight with their first-ever headline tour.

PA777IENCE is delivering a lush, intimate blend of R&B and neo-soul to stages across Australia’s East Coast.

Known for weaving raw vulnerability and personal transformation into her music, PA777IENCE crafts a sonic world that mirrors their journey—love, loss, and the quiet triumphs in between.

This tour marks a bold new era for the singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, who has graced stages alongside icons like Mo’Ju, Ngaiire, and OKENYO.

Reborn under the name PA777IENCE—a nod to divine patience and alignment—she’s embracing her truest self, inviting audiences to witness her evolution in real time.

Listen to Mastery here and grab your tickets here.

Catch PA777IENCE’s personal in-depth explanation of her curated playlist below—a sonic map of growth, resilience, and radical authenticity.

dem0n b0ii – GLO feat. Saskia Powell, Gold Fang

I produced this song for my good friend GLO when we started working together a few years ago during such a tumultuous time in our lives.

It’s one of my favourite songs that I’ve produced and one of my favourite songs of GLO’s to this day and I also really love both amazing features Saskia Powell and Gold Fang.

I USED TO – Leon Thomas feat. Baby Rose

I really love Leon Thomas’ new album MUTT, I especially love this song because of the raw emotion that I feel from it and absolutely love Baby Rose’s tone of voice, definitely a favourite off the album

FIRES – DEVAURA

I saw DEVAURA live for the first time during SXSW and this song she played live and it really touched me and this song and the whole set really inspired me and brought me so much joy.

SONiC HEALiNG – JUPiTA, MAMMOTH

This song is off JUPiTA’s latest record and I’d say it’s my favourite from the project.

One thing I’m a sucker for is a really groovy beat that sits right in the pocket as well as great vocal and lyrical choices to go along and this did all of that for me.

Witness – Maina Doe

I really enjoy the calm and almost dramatic start to the song with the grand piano and clicks, then when the drums come in it’s perfect and just hits and sits in the pocket so well.

I really enjoy the breakdown that happens after each chorus where the altered vocals come in.

I think it really ties the song together.

IN THE AIR – DESTIN CONRAD

Destin Conrad is one of my favourite current RnB artists right now.

I love his melodic and rhythmic choices when it comes to writing melodies and especially love how he is able to write sultry and sensual music that hits musically so well.

It’s almost reminiscent of old school RnB but also so fresh and new as well.

Better (unplugged) – Kelela

One thing about me is that I love live music and I especially love Kelela’s live album that she recorded at the Blue Note.

This song in particular has so much emotion: each note, each instrument, each vocal harmony has a purpose and it has been executed so perfectly.

Orbit (Live) – Nao

Another live studio recording of a song I absolutely love.

I remember seeing Nao at the OAF many years ago when I first started producing music and had been inspired ever since.

I love her voice in this song, the drama, the dynamics and the emotion she’s portraying here.

There’s a video of this version on youtube and I think it made me love the song even more getting to watch her movements and performance.

Miss Shiney – Kaiit

Kaiit is such an inspiring artist for me.

She makes music that I absolutely love, she’s authentic in how she exists as an artist in this industry.

I definitely relate to the words of this song too as I’m a bit of an over-thinker and can also put a lot of pressure on myself to exist in a certain way in this world and set high standards for myself.

Swan Song – Mo’Ju feat. Meklit

I met Mo’Ju a few years ago when I supported them for one of their Sydney tour dates.

I really loved seeing this song live and love listening to this song in general.

The production is beautiful and I love the beautiful vocals from both Mo’Ju and Meklit.

Doubt – RISSA

I love this song a lot.

It’s musically amazing but I also feel like it’s become a bit of a mantra as well for me in tough times.

I really love the choir and the gospel essence it has.

Fun fact I actually met RISSA many years ago for the first time when we were both a part of a Gospel Choir in Western Sydney and have loved her voice ever since!

Rimshot (Intro) – Live

Back when I was getting into music as a teen this was one of the first songs I heard from Erykah Badu who is one of the pioneers of the genre neo-soul, a genre of music I really enjoy listening to and making myself.

Again I love the live aspect – very talented musicians, beautiful backing vocals and Erykah’s super creative way of singing and performing.

Essaywhuman?!!!??! – The Roots

The Roots were such an integral part to the creation of the neo-soul genre I’m grateful to have been inspired by artists like them.

This is one of my fave tracks from them because the song has a really cool back and forth moment with the MC Black Thought and each musician in the band.

It’s another reason why I love live songs is for moments like this you can’t emulate all the time when you’re releasing a studio recorded track.

OUTGROWN – Agum

I went to Agum’s single launch for this song and I absolutely fell in love with this song, her voice and her artistry.

I also love what the song is about and how it’s encouraging for me to come to terms with situations that no longer serve me.

LALAKI – BVT

This is my favourite song from BVT.

As a queer Filipinx artist myself I relate to the song and every time I see them perform this song live I feel so proud of who I am and that someone like them is representing us on stage like that.