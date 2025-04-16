Unpacking Heartbreak: The Playlist Behind carkeys’ ‘Text Me Back’

From late-night lyrics to love left on read

carkeys is a name born from a childhood mispronunciation, but behind it lies a story way heavier than it sounds.

After years of battling instability, addiction, and heartbreak, carkeys finally found a way to translate years of bottled-up lyrics into sound.

This playlist is rooted in the same emotional DNA as ‘Text Me Back’ — a gut-punch of a track about catching feelings too fast for someone already slipping away.

‘Text Me Back’ is a slow, smouldering alt-rock ballad—gritty guitars, thunderous percussion, and echoing lyrics craft a raw, heavy, and drenched in longing track that builds like a storm before breaking open.

Curated with intention, each song in this list tracks that raw, spiralling experience: from obsessive overthinking to quiet, aching acceptance.

It’s sequenced like a timeline of late-night texts you’ll never send, conversations left hanging, and the bittersweet calm of letting go.

Even better — carkeys stitched their favourite lyrics from each song into a makeshift poem, turning the playlist into a kind of audio heartbreak collage.

Listen to ‘Text Me Back’ below.

Press play, and let it hurt a little.

Scary Love

“Your love is scaring me no one has ever cared for me as much as you do”

My Understandings

“I don’t mind it, I don’t mind if you’re overrated or if you’re staring at the edge of the world. Keep in mind that I’m a sore eye with blurry vision but I can see, yeah, it has to be you love that I’ve been dreaming of.”

Everything I Do Is For You

“I love to love you, and I hate to hate you. I would die to feel nothing inside of my body, everything I do is for you.”

Disasterology

“I have a million different kinds of fun when I’m asleep and in a dream that I’m your only one. Can we create something beautiful and destroy it?”

Caitlyn

“Where are you going? There’s still so much to see, and maybe if we’re lucky we can stay up late and watch TV. You’re not real, but you’re something. You’re not real, but you’re everything. Fuck.”

descent

“When I told you that I loved you girl it wasn’t a joke, and now I’m breathing repercussion all you see is a ghost. I’m losing my mind I just need to find a way to let go”

hostage

“Feed me hope I want to, Be much more I want to. Remember things I loved about the outside. Just stay with me, conversate with me, walk away from me, i’d give anything and I keep on holding on but I don’t want to”

Hearts/Wires

“Nothing to sing about, I’ve bared all my leaves. No visions or dreams about you came true for me”

Crick

“I wish I had the words to say, to say what I was feeling when I felt it. —- I wish you weren’t so far away so I could tell it to you like I meant it”

If You Wanna Stay

“I fell in love again, there’s no way around it. I want more than a friend, my feelings devour it. So if you wanna leave please leave, and if you wanna stay, please stay”

Molly

“She was all I needed, she was magic. Molly, you were there for me when no one ever cared for me. You tried. Thank you for getting me high. Oh I… Molly, you would lie to me and tell me everything would be alright. Then you left me to die, it’s goodbye.”

Tinder Song

“Sometimes I find myself thinking of you, then I feel stupid but what can I do? I can’t let my heart give in. We could’ve been something but I blocked you too, swiped to the right because I thought you were cute.”

Spider Web

“I try to find the path that’s back to her, and take myself to where I can be with her. How can I say I’m not attached to her but I love her and I feel so bad for her.”

Something New

“It’s like explaining a color, it’s like a blanket of comfort all we need is each other. But now December is calling, all the flowers are falling, another year till they blossom. I think time is the problem. — Maybe it’s just the feeling of having something new.”

nothinglastsforever

“But don’t ever get attached, ‘cause nothing lasts forever. Don’t you get fuckin’ attached, ‘cause nothing lasts forever.”

crush

“I don’t wanna say it but it’s different inside. I don’t wanna call you up, won’t call you tonight. I don’t wanna say it but you’re playing my mind, I don’t wanna call you up, won’t call you tonight.”

Romantic Homicide

“In the back of my mind you died, and I didn’t even cry. No not a single tear, and I’m sick of waiting patiently for someone who won’t even arrive.”

Her

“All of the time I wasted made myself this way but was I better before? And she was the high I chased it gave my life this pain, when am I letting it go?”

My Roots

“It’s like the more I try, the more I seem to be alone. It’s like the more you say, the more I believe there’s no home.”

One Last Time

“Oh you called it off and on, you were just having fun loving one last time. Still, I’d catch you when the days through, at my side passing by. Wishing someday you’d make up your mind. Oh alone, alone again on valentine.”