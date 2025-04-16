Nintendo Drops 15-Minute Mario Kart World Direct Tonight – Here’s What We’re Hoping to See

Another day, another Direct. Nintendo’s lining up once again — this time with a 15-minute showcase dedicated entirely to Mario Kart World

The Nintendo Direct stream kicks off tomorrow at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST, promising a closer look at the kart racer that’s already turned heads with its eyebrow-raising $80 price tag.

First teased during last week’s Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, this focused presentation is expected to deep dive into Mario Kart World‘s mysterious new Free Roam mode — an open-world feature that lets players ditch the tracks and explore at their own pace. We’ve seen glimpses, but fans are hungry for the full breakdown.

Also high on the wishlist? A clearer peek at the character roster, costume mechanics (what do they actually do?), and — if the Mario Kart gods are feeling generous — a new Rainbow Road reveal to launch us straight into nostalgia overdrive.

You can catch the stream live on Nintendo’s YouTube channel or via their brand-new Nintendo Today app, which already has the stream link locked and loaded.

Set your alarms — here is the times:

🏁 Mario Kart World Direct – April 17, 2025

Start Time : 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET / 2:00 PM BST

Duration : Approximately 15 minutes

Focus: An in-depth look at Mario Kart World for the Nintendo Switch 2 ​Nintendo+1Nintendo+1

🇦🇺 Australian Local Times

Region Time (April 17) NSW, VIC, ACT, TAS 11:00 PM AEST SA, NT 10:30 PM ACST WA 9:00 PM AWST

Where to Watch

You can stream the Direct live on:

Don’t miss this one.