Get ready Nintendo fans, Super Nintendo World is coming to Universal Studios

Super Nintendo World shares new details ahead of its grand opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in February 2023.
With the long-awaited launch of Super Nintendo World on U.S. shores just around the corner, new details and a sneak peek of the “innovative, immersive” theme land have been unveiled.
Set to open at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 17, 2023, Super Nintendo World will reel you into the “360-degree world of Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach where they will become an integral part of their exhilarating universe,” as per Nintendo.
View this post on Instagram
With thrilling rides, interactive activities, themed dining and shopping available on-site, Super Nintendo World will be a “game-changing addition” to a recently-expanded area within Universal Studios Hollywood.
Shared to YouTube by the world-renowned theme park just yesterday, the video below offers a glimpse into what fans can expect from the colourful and dynamic Super Nintendo World.
With the grand opening day a mere two months away, Nintendo has shared new information on their website regarding what theme park-goers can expect to find when they enter Super Nintendo World. They list the following attractions:
- Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge: An “all-new, technologically-advanced ride, inspired by the popular Mario Kart™ video game series,” that fuses “cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) with projection mapping technology and actual set pieces along a moving ride track.”
- Mount Beanpole: “This towering landmark sits at the heart of the land and also serves as the entry queue for Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.”
- Mount Beanpole: “This towering landmark sits at the heart of the land and also serves as the entry queue for Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.”
- Bowser’s Castle: “Adorned with a breathtaking sculpture of a large and powerful Bowser, this structure serves as a key centrepiece of the land, home to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD’s signature ride, “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.”
- Power-Up Band™: “These wearable, state-of-the-art wristbands sync with Universal Studios Hollywood’s free downloadable app to level up the guest experience within the land and enhance its many interactive elements. These include, but are not limited to, keeping individual and team scores, collecting digital coins and obtaining keys after winning challenges throughout the land.”
- Interactive Gameplay: “Within the land, guests will become fully engulfed in an engaging world of real-life gameplay, including punching ? Blocks to collect digital coins and a variety of interactives. They will discover a new dimension of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD via the interactive binoculars employing augmented reality technology positioned within the land.”
- Toadstool Cafe™: “The land’s signature restaurant, Toadstool Cafe will serve a gourmet menu perfected by Chef Toad where he will greet guests upon entry. Menu items prepared fresh daily include Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, ? Block Tiramisu and Princess Peach Cupcake.”
- 1-UP Factory: “What better way to commemorate a visit to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD than to visit the 1-UP Factory retail shop to purchase collectable memorabilia. The 1-UP Factory will offer an extensive selection of merchandise from Mario and Luigi-themed apparel to iconic character hats and an array of plush characters, including Mario, Luigi, Yoshi and Bowser.”