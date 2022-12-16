Get ready Nintendo fans, Super Nintendo World is coming to Universal Studios

Super Nintendo World shares new details ahead of its grand opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in February 2023.

With the long-awaited launch of Super Nintendo World on U.S. shores just around the corner, new details and a sneak peek of the “innovative, immersive” theme land have been unveiled.

Set to open at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 17, 2023, Super Nintendo World will reel you into the “360-degree world of Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach where they will become an integral part of their exhilarating universe,” as per Nintendo.

