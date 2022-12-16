Mall Grab releases deluxe edition of ‘What I Breathe’, shares new single ‘Tremors’

Mall Grab treats listeners to club favourite Tremors and much more on an expanded deluxe edition of debut album What I Breathe

Mall Grab has shared the deluxe edition of What I Breathe, the DJ’s debut album which was released in its original form in August. The deluxe offering expands the original tracklist to 21 songs, encompassing a handful of album instrumentals and two VIP tracks. The announcement coincides with the release of the new What I Breathe single, Tremors — Mall Grab’s club favourite cut and setlist mainstay.

Tremors is accompanied by a visualiser which fittingly opens with a dazzling disco ball before cutting to shots of Mall Grab in the DJ booth. The tracklist of What I Breathe — which was preceded by lead single ‘Understand’ in May — features a slew of collaborators, with Mall Grab enlisting the likes of UK producer Nia Archives, Turnstile vocalist Brendan Yates and grime MC Novelist. What I Breathe featured within the top 100 albums of the year lists of both Resident Advisor and Rough Trade.

The deluxe edition bookends what has been a busy year for the Newcastle-born DJ. Last month, Mall Grab headlined what was billed as Australia’s biggest-ever boiler room event, taking to Melbourne alongside fellow performers C.FRIM, Lady Shaka, Lakota and Pretty Girl, among others. Before that, he released the standalone single Love Is Real, marking his third collaboration with fellow Novocastrian Loods.

Elsewhere, Mall Grab features on the lineup of a suite of upcoming festivals in both Australia and abroad, kicking off with the Melbourne edition of Falls Festival over the New Year period. Next, he’ll perform alongside ODESZA and more at San Diego’s CRSSD Festival in March, before joining the likes of Patrick Topping on the line-up for the June edition of Riverside Festival in Glasgow.