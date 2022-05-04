Falls Festival drop lineup with huge overseas acts including Arctic Monkeys and Lil Nas X

Falls Festival have announced that the Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, and Chvrches will be headlining in 2022-23 with tonnes of top notch Aussie acts rounding out the lineup.

Back for the first time since 2019, Falls Festival has dropped its mammoth lineup for 2022-23, with some of the biggest names in alt-rock, hip hop, and dance.

The festival will kick off in Birregurra in Victoria, then Byron Bay, and Fremantle. Sadly, Falls won’t be returning to Marion Bay or Lorne after hosting the festival for 17, and 27 years respectively.

Among the local acts are DMA’S, Amyl and the Sniffers, Spacey Jane, Young Franco, and G Flip, with other overseas guests including Jamie xx, and Aminé.

But guess what. That’s not even the full list of artists. Falls Festival are somehow going to make this killer lineup even better before the event kicks off at the end of the year.

YOUR #FALLS2022 LINEUP IS HERE! SPEND NEW YEARS WITH ARCTIC MONKEYS, LIL NAS X, PEGGY GOU, CHVRCHES, JAMIE XX & SO MANY MORE. SIGN UP BELOW TO ACCESS PRESALE TICKETS 9AM MON 9TH MAY (LOCAL TIME). TICKETS ON SALE 9AM THURS 12 MAY (LOCAL TIME). LINK HERE: https://t.co/QANJ8KyFLR pic.twitter.com/sple0ZPmAp — Falls (@fallsofficial) May 3, 2022

As usual, Falls Festival will also feature a range of markets, art, wellness stalls, delicious food for when you’re feeling a bit peckish, and off-stage performances (and no we don’t mean the guy that’s been buzzing since midday, cutting shapes at the back of the mosh).

Check out the full Falls Festival lineup for 2022-2023 below:

Arctic Monkeys

Lil Nas X

Peggy Gou

Chvrches

Jamie xx

Aminé

Ocean Alley

Camelphat

Spacey Jane

DMA’s

G Flip

Pinkpantheress

Rico Nasty

Amyl and the Sniffers

Mall Grab

Ben Böhmer

DJ Seinfeld

Genesis Owusu

TSHA

CC:DISCO!

Young Franco

Anna Lunoe

Luude

Lastlings

MAY-A

Choomba

The Vanns

King Stingray

Peach PRC

Beddy Rays

Jean Dawson

Telenovela

Biscits

Barry Can’t Swim

Elkka

Floodlights

Wongo

Yng Martyr

1300

Moktar

Magdalena Bay

Dameeeela

Ebony Boadu

Rona.

Elsy Wamayo

Juno Mamba

+ many more

2022-2023 dates and locations

BIRREGURRA, VIC — December 29–31

BYRON BAY, NSW — December 31–January 2

FREMANTLE, WA — January 7–8

Tickets

Pre-sale tickets go on sale from Monday the 9th of May, with general sale opening next Thursday. You can register for pre-sale or purchase tickets from the Falls Festival website.