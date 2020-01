Over the recent New Year’s Eve break, Falls Festival came to town. Having run since 1996, it’s long been one of the biggest spots on the Australian music calendar, and although the Lorne festivities were cancelled due to safety concerns this year, the event wasn’t stopped elsewhere in the country.

We were there at the festival’s Byron Bay edition, copping sets from the likes of Vampire Weekend, Disclosure, Amyl & The Sniffers, and heaps more. Check out what went down below.

Didn’t make it to Falls Festival this year? Or maybe you want to peep your sweaty self? Check out our shots from the Byron Bay New Year’s celebrations.