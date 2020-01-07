The original Wiggles are reuniting for a one-off bushfire fundraiser show

Ever felt like you needed to fill the Wiggles-shaped hole left in your heart after the group retired in 2012? Now could be your chance.

Over the past weeks, we have been witness to devastation as bushfires have swept across Australia and despite the immense damage, it has been truly beautiful to see everyone band together in such hard times. The music industry in particular has been going above and beyond to raise much-needed funds.

The OG Wiggles crew – Greg, Anthony, Murray and Jeff – will be putting on their brightly coloured skivvies once again to raise funds for bushfire relief services.

Our childhood favourites, the original Wiggles, are getting back together for a one-off bushfire relief fundraiser show next week. The gang will take to the Castle Hill RSL in Sydney next Saturday January 18th, with all proceeds from ticket sales going to Australian Red Cross and wildlife organisation WIRES.

Plus, the show is over 18s only! So you can enjoy the likes of Fruit Salad, Hot Potato and Toot Toot, Chugga Chugga, Big Red Car all night long without the disturbance of screaming children.

The Wiggles are not the only band who have come together in support of the bushfire crisis. The likes of Courtney Barnett, Bad//Dreems, and Hockey Dad are just a few artists who are putting on shows to raise funds. Hopefully, enough money will be raised to give significant assistance to all people, communities, landscapes and wildlife that have been impacted.

The OG Wiggles reunion show will raise some much-needed funds for bushfire and is set to be a great night. Tickets are already sold out, but you can keep an eye out for resale info here.