The Spindrift Saga span the reaches of rock music on new album ‘Rubble and Stone’

The Spindrift Saga have crystallised their decades-long career into its purest form on their latest album Rubble and Stone

An alternative rock masterpiece, the 11-track collection stays true to the NSW trio’s roots while sketching new contours of their sound, brimming with catchy riffs and exceptional lyricism.

The project begins with the discordant guitars and thunderous percussion of Wrong Feet, an album opener that coasts on groovy basslines and a cathartic chorus.

Guitarist Mick McGrath provides the gritty basis for the alt-rock heater, helped along by Chris McGrath’s dynamic vocals, which flit between soaring harmonies and guttural broods with finesse.

The Spindrift Saga head to more classical rock territory on Fight Night, a fast-paced anthem brimming with punchy drum rolls and clashing cymbals courtesy of Danny Freeman.

It’s an early highlight of the album, with guitar licks that scratch a part of the brain that scientists haven’t even discovered yet.

Treading sunnier corners on third track and album standout Thrust, the band deliver fuzz rock revelry for a more melodic cut that feels purpose-built for a summertime road trip.

It’s here that the band showcase their knack for indie and pop stylings, with vocal hooks destined for earworm status and sunlit lyrics about mateship, trips to Byron Bay and TikTok dances.

This spirit of versatility courses all throughout Rubble and Stone, as the band darts from the orchestral instrumentation and airy harmonies of the seductive groover Hills to the Elton John-inducing title track.

It’s in these softer moments that McGrath’s voice shines, feeling equally at home alongside strident guitars as it is within heavenly layered vocals.

An acoustic version of Revolution allows room for The Spindrift Saga’s more rustic sound; with plucky guitar strums setting the stage for a stripped-back ballad which showcases the band’s incisive storytelling.

The track preempts an imminent revolution while looking back on the moments that led us to these “apocalypto dreams.” This poignant lyricism is a throughline of the entire album, and shines even amid the rich instrumentation.

On the funk-rock standout I’ve Said It Enough, the band reflect on the past mistakes that left a lover in a state of anger, highlighting their lyrical finesse even against an already engaging backdrop of spaghetti Western licks and country-inspired rhythms.

Later, the trio try their hand at classic rock on the riotous This Power Is Hazardous, before penultimate track Botany Bay offers yet another showcase of their diversity with an infectious pop-punk energy.

The Irish Lullaby-sampling track feels like a distinct slice of Australiana — with mentions of Wooloomooloo the titular bay — with a punkish edge and the feel of a pub chant.

The Spindrift Saga’s effort culminate on Spindrift’n, the album’s clearest foray into country that brims with folksy flairs and McGrath’s blissfully twangy vocals.

It’s a worthy closer to an expansive rock record, one that was born before covid and took the band years to perfect. Evidently, it was time well spent.

Listen to The Spindrift Saga’s new album Rubble and Stone below, and head here for ticketing information around their upcoming Australian tour.