We get into the good, the bad, and the beautifully imperfect with Sophisticated Dingo Melbourne’s own, Sophisticated Dingo, have taken a sweet, and soulful turn with their latest single, ‘I Don’t Mind.’

Departing from their usual high-energy anthems, this track offers a more introspective and contemplative vibe while still maintaining the signature Sophisticated Dingo sound we all love.

Always a little punk at heart, our current favourite indie rock duo, Jimmy and Lewis, dropped by Happy Mag to deliver a rendition of their latest track.

Letting go to move forward, releasing the pressure to be constantly goal-driven and serious, Lewis Matte, the band’s vocalist and guitarist, describes the song as a reminder to “embrace the journey, the good, the bad, and the beautifully imperfect.”

It’s a message of cherishing the present, learning from the past, and building dreams with the people you love.

