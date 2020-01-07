St Kilda Festival announce their incredible 40th anniversary program

Since its inception in 1980, St Kilda Festival has become an iconic event which has hosted over 1,500 bands, attracting over 400,000 festival-goers each year.
2020 marks the 40th anniversary of St Kilda Festival, meaning that this year is set to be bigger and better than ever. After today’s lineup announcement, the proof really is in the pudding.
Make sure you get own down to the beautiful St Kilda foreshore to soak up some sun, enjoy some incredible food and of course, immerse yourself in all the music which is up on offer.
The festival’s main stage will be showcasing some of Melbourne’s very own favourites including Cash Savage and the Last Drinks, Stonefield, The Kite String Tangle, Port Royal, and Busby Marou.
To make things even better, St Kilda Festival is also excited to announce that a special 40th anniversary guest will be revealed on Friday 31 January, who will also be taking the main stage.
Hot Dub Time Machine will headline this year’s festival, but be sure to hit the other stages such as the O’Donnell Gardens Stage, Alfred Square Stage, the Fitzroy Stage, and the Little Catani Stage, which will feature a diverse array of artists.
Talking about the 40th anniversary festival, City of Port Phillip’s Mayor Bernadene Voss said:
“We’re celebrating 40 years of Australia’s largest free music festival with another superb line-up of artists and activities for people of all ages. We’re extremely proud to have supported St Kilda Festival over 40 delightful years.”
Incredibly, the one day festival will see over 50 acts will take to multiple stages for the 40th anniversary of Australia’s biggest free music festival. In tribute to the first ever St Kilda Festival held in 1980, festival-goers will be encouraged to dig out their iconic ’80s fashion items for what is set to be a wild time. Get ready for an eclectic event filled with music and dance, workshops, carnival rides, sports demonstrations, community group activities, food and market stalls, and much more.
2020 Lineup
ALICE SKYE
AMARU TRIBE
BAD BANGS
BIRDZ
BOLER MANI
BUMPY
BUBSY MAROU
CASH SAVAGE AND THE LAST DRINKS
CREATURE FEAR
DALLAS WOODS
DELSINKI
DR SURE’S UNUSUAL PRACTICE
DRMNGNOW
EBONY BOADU
EMILEE SOUTH
FACE FACE
FRANCESCA GONZALES
FREYA JOSEPHINE HOLLICK
GORDON KOANG
HANNAH KATE
HOT DUB TIME MACHINE
HORNS OF LEROY FEAT. THANDO
HUNTLY
IAKI VALLEJO
INDIGENOUS HIP HOP PROJECTS
JADE IMAGINE
JUNO DISCO
KEE’AHN
KYLIE AULDIST
MAL WEBB & KYLIE MORRIGAN
MAMA KIN SPENDER
MERPIRE
MESSY MAMMALS
MEXICAN MUSIC MAN
MIKHAELL
PIRRITU
POOKIE
PORT ROYAL
PRESS CLUB
RAT!HAMMOCK
REMI
SHIPS PIANO
STONEFIELD
SURF TRASH
TEENAGE DADS
THE BLACK SORROWS
THE HAPLOIDS
THE HUNTER EXPRESS
THE REBELLES
TIA GOSTELOW
THE KITE STRING TANGLE
UPTOWN BROWN
VINCE THE KID
YERGURL
ZOË FOX & THE ROCKET CLOCKS
PLUS A VERY SPECIAL ANNIVERSARY GUEST
Sun 9 Feb – St Kilda Foreshore – Details