Watch the Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute Taylor Hawkins during festival set

The Red Hot Chili Peppers filled in for the Foo Fighters at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival following the death of Taylor Hawkins.

The Foo Fighters were unable to play their spot at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on the weekend due to the recent passing of the group’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers stepped in to fill their place, but Dave Grohl still attended the event as a member of the crowd.

During their set, Peppers drummer Chad Smith paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins, with the late drummer’s name written on his drum kit throughout the set.

At one point, the band stopped playing for Smith to speak, giving a touching speech about Hawkins’ impact as a friend and musician.

“We love Foo Fighters, and we love our brother Taylor Hawkins. This means a lot to us to be able to play for them,” Smith told the crowd.

“The guys in the band are here, they’re supporting. Taylor’s wife Alison and his whole family are here, we love them, we love Taylor,” he continued, before encouraging the crowd to also chant “We love Taylor,” although it didn’t take much convincing.

