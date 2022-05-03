Six ways to celebrate May the Fourth in Sydney

May the Fourth be with you! Recognized by Star Wars fans as the annual day to honour George Lucas’s cult movie franchise. May the Fourth (Force) be with you – originating from a pun – has become a worldwide celebration, with pubs, clubs, and events dedicating the day to Star Wars.

Get your lightsaber ready, because there is a lot going on today in the way of celebrating everything Jedi, Empire, and all the Sith Lords in between. If you don’t have a party or movie marathon to go to, there are plenty of events and activities running across Sydney where you can celebrate the biggest day in the Star Wars calendar.

The Soda Factory, Surry Hills

Surry Hill’s favourite American diner and cocktail bar are serving up $10 Hotdogs, unlimited free popcorn, and $12 Cocktails (during the film). Test your Star Wars knowledge while competing for over $200 worth of prizes., including a prize for the Galactic Empire’s Best Dressed. Trivia starts at approx 7 pm – followed by the screening of the cult-classic Star Wars parody ‘Spaceballs’. Free entry.

1989 Arcade Bar, Newtown

Join 1989 Arcade Bar for a night of Star Wars-themed trivia and a screening of Turkish Star Wars. Star Wars Trivia will kick off upstairs from 7 pm sharp hosted by ‘Game Over Man’ quiz master Gav. A screening of Turkish Star Wars at 8 pm. Bar tabs to be won! Booking is recommended. Entry is free.

Atomic, Redfern.

Atomic Bar is set to have a night filled with prizes, blue milk, costumes, beers, and points will be awarded for best DIY costumes, the more DIY the better! 7 pm start.

Hopsters Co-op Brewery, Enmore

Hopsters are hosting a hopsters taproom trivia special. Get a team together for your chance to win a $50 bar voucher.(Max 5 per team).

Throwback to the Blue Mountains with my forever friend Ahmed— while shooting episode 2 in Sydney, 20 years ago! May the fourth be with you. 🤎 pic.twitter.com/6x3YfV01GW — ️️ ️️️️️️️️️ (@NataliePoetman) January 24, 2022

For those that like it a little less rowdy.

Rowers On Cooks River

Celebrate Star Wars Day at the Rowers with our lightsaber-inspired cocktails, “Drink Me, You Will.” and “I Am The Senate!” Bookings essential.

City Skating, 1 Prince Albert Rd, Sydney.

For something a little different, have a fun night out skating around the city. Gather your crew and head to Battery House, 8pm start. Bring your skates. Dust off your lightsaber, don your favourite Darth Vader outfit, or master the Princess Leia hairstyle, and embrace The Force in true style. 8 pm start.

May the Fourth be with you!