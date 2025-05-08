Destiny 2 Is Going Full Star Wars With ‘Renegades’ Expansion

Yes, there are actual lightsabers. Yes, Darth Vader is involved.

Destiny 2 has always had a whiff of Star Wars about it — space wizards, laser swords, hover bikes, a vaguely mystical force holding everything together — but now it’s not just inspiration.

It’s the real deal. Bungie is going full lightspeed into the galaxy far, far away with Destiny 2: Renegades, a new Star Wars-themed expansion dropping December 6. And yes, it’s officially sanctioned by Lucasfilm.

Unveiled during Bungie’s Year of Prophecy livestream, Renegades is more than just a cheeky nod to George Lucas’ empire.

The teaser trailer throws subtlety out the airlock, showing off what looks a lot like Tatooine, Guardians wielding green lightsabers, and what can only be described as Han Solo’s blaster in action.

The whole thing is underscored by a score that screams space-opera epic.

The DLC will also introduce the Dark Side Legends bundle — a trio of new cosmetic skins inspired by Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, and General Grievous for Destiny’s Hunter, Titan, and Warlock classes.

These aren’t just fun little nods — they’re fully licensed, hyper-detailed crossovers wrapped in a cloak of nostalgia and fan-service.

You’ll need the Year of Prophecy Ultimate Edition to grab them, which also includes The Edge of Fate, a new expansion launching July 16.

While Bungie is keeping most details on Renegades under wraps for now, early glimpses suggest this expansion might take things even further than past themed collabs.

We’re talking potential Star Wars locations, vehicles, and — fingers crossed — maybe a space wizard showdown that would make Obi-Wan proud.

Bungie devs did confirm during the stream that one of the new worlds will be set in the Star Wars universe — not just themed after it.

This isn’t Destiny’s first Star Wars flirtation. Back in February, Bungie snuck in a few Imperial-themed cosmetics with the Heresy expansion — Stormtroopers, Death Troopers, the works.

But Renegades feels like the full commitment. The Sith marriage proposal, if you will.

With the new saga — the Fate Saga — kicking off this year, the idea of a multiverse where the Nine get tangled in some Jedi business doesn’t feel that far-fetched.

We’ll know more come September when Bungie is set to lift the curtain on the full expansion. Until then, fans can get stuck into The Edge of Fate from July 16 and ride out the wait by dreaming about Ghosts with little R2-D2 holograms and Sparrow podracers.

Destiny 2: Renegades launches Dec 6 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

And may the Light — and the Force — be with you.