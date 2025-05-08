The World’s Most Shazamed Songs Ever (And Yep, Three of Them Are Aussie Anthems)

Shazam just revealed the most shazamed songs ever—and three Aussie tracks made the top ten

We’ve all done it—standing in a café, at a party, in a taxi, frantically grabbing our phone to Shazam a song before it disappears into the ether.

And while our personal libraries might be full of obscure indie gems or guilty pleasures, there’s something universal about what catches the world’s collective ear.

Shazam recently dropped an updated list of the most Shazamed songs of all timetop ttop t, and it’s a wild, genre-hopping ride—from club bangers to indie heartache to that one Gotye track that soundtracked every breakup in 2011. Even better? Two of the top ten are Aussie-born and bred. Not too shabby for a country with a population smaller than California.

First up is Tones and I, the Byron busker-turned-global-phenomenon, whose monster hit Dance Monkey holds the #1 spot with over 41 million Shazams. Whether you were into it or over it by the third play, there’s no denying its earworm status. It’s raw, weird, and undeniably catchy—something about that squawky vocal just sticks.

Then there’s Gotye and Kimbra’s haunting anti-love song, Somebody That I Used to Know. Sitting comfortably in fourth place, it’s the kind of track that hits like a punch to the heart wrapped in a xylophone. It made Gotye an international name and then, like a true indie icon, he quietly faded from the spotlight (voluntarily, we might add).

Here’s the full top 10 list as it stands:

Top 10 Most Shazamed Songs of All Time (as of May 2025)

Dance Monkey – Tones and I 🇦🇺 Prayer in C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit) – Lilly Wood & The Prick and Robin Schulz Let Her Go – Passenger Somebody That I Used to Know (feat. Kimbra) – Gotye 🇦🇺 Wake Me Up – Avicii Take Me to Church – Hozier Cheap Thrills – Sia Roses (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN Thinking Out Loud – Ed Sheeran This Girl (Kungs vs Cookin’ On 3 Burners) – Kungs & Cookin’ On 3 Burners

Of course, there are some other Aussie links hiding in the mix—Sia and Cookin’ On 3 Burners are also from Down Under, though in this case, they’re featured rather than leading the charge.

In a world full of fleeting fame and ever-shifting charts, there’s something kind of comforting about seeing which songs have truly gone the distance. Whether it’s a sad bop, a sweaty club hit or a radio overplay you once secretly loved—these are the songs people had to know more about. And that, in itself, is a kind of music magic.

So next time you’re out and hear something half-familiar—Shazam it. Who knows, you might just help crown the next entry on this list.