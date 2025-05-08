Lara Croft Enters Her Pinball Era

Tomb Raider Pinball debut gives us the chaotic, nostalgic crossover we didn’t know we needed

If you’ve ever thought to yourself, “What if Lara Croft stopped raiding tombs and started racking up high scores on a pinball table?”—congrats, you’re either a psychic or work at Zen Studios.

Tomb Raider Pinball is officially dropping into Pinball FX, Zen Pinball World, Pinball FX VR, and AtGames Legends 4K on June 19, and it’s somehow exactly as chaotic and brilliant as it sounds.

The DLC comes with two new tables—Adventures of Lara Croft and Secrets of Croft Manor—and both are basically love letters to the OG Tomb Raider games. Think: ancient relics, cryptic switches, inexplicably preserved ruins, and that one butler who always got trapped in the freezer (RIP Winston, you deserved better).

On the Adventures table, you’ll globe-hop with Lara through a series of frantic flipper flicks and mythic throwbacks—dodging traps, bagging artifacts, and facing off against whatever boss-level monster happens to be lurking in the tomb’s basement. Over on the Secrets of Croft Manor table, the vibe shifts slightly to “private estate mystery meets booby-trapped training facility,” which, to be honest, should be an interior design trend.

It’s not just a novelty crossover. Pinball, despite being treated like a relic of the past (ironic, considering Lara’s line of work), has deep roots—spinning all the way back to 18th-century France and evolving through decades of arcade clatter. The flippers didn’t even exist until 1947, and now here we are, flipping them to help a British archaeologist collect cursed amulets in 4K.

Bottom line? It’s nostalgic, it’s absurdly fun, and it feels kind of rebellious to play a game that peaked in the ‘80s and slap a gaming icon from the ‘90s on top of it. Is this what Gen Z means by “core memory unlocked”?

Probably. Either way, Lara Croft’s back. And this time, she brought pinball.