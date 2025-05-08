The Maag EQ2 may look modest at first glance, just a two-band EQ in a 500-series format, but don’t let that fool you. This unassuming unit punches far above its weight, offering sonic shaping that rivals far pricier rack units.

At the heart of it is the legendary Air Band, now even more versatile with a new 15kHz setting; that isn’t found on Maag’s EQ4. It’s a subtle but welcome addition, sitting perfectly between the sometimes-harsh 10k and the ethereal 20k. Whether you’re mixing vocals or brightening a dull overhead, it delivers clarity without harshness. And yes, even the elusive 40kHz setting adds that airy polish your ears didn’t know they wanted.

The low shelf is equally impressive: crank the 65Hz or Sub settings and you’ll get thick, musical weight without mud. Run a pair on the mix bus and you’ll hear your track open up , wide, clean, and dynamic.

Smart features like band-specific bypass, detented knobs for easy recall, and a built-in attenuator make it practical as well as musical. Whether you’re sweetening vocals or tightening the bottom end, the EQ2 delivers precision with warmth.

