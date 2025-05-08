PRE169 – HLabs
The HLabs PRE169 brings the legendary tone of the Studer 169 console preamp into a sleek 500-series format – and does it with authority. Crafted by French boutique maker HLabs, this preamp captures the musicality of vintage desks without the maintenance headache, and it absolutely delivers.
Build quality is top-tier. Inside, it features an input transformer and a hefty Carnhill output transformer – the same type found in classic Neve 51-series consoles – along with dual circuit boards built for longevity. The tactile switches, smooth pots, and clean layout all contribute to a premium feel.
Features include up to 65dB of gain (thanks to a handy high-gain switch), phantom power, phase reverse, pad, and a sweepable high-pass filter from 20 to 315Hz, perfect for taming rumble or tightening up the low end before conversion. The clean output fader and front-panel high-Z input make it incredibly versatile, and the LED meter provides clear visual feedback at a glance.
Sonically, the PRE169 offers clean gain when you need it, but really shines when you push it – delivering smooth, musical saturation courtesy of the output transformer. Whether on vocals or acoustic instruments, it brings warmth and character without going overboard. A modern classic in the making.
BUY NOW