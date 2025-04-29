Star Wars Day kicks off early on Switch with two free retro games – Jedi flips and jetpacks incoming

Star Wars Day might officially land on May 4th, but Nintendo’s getting a head start.

From today (April 30), Switch Online subscribers can dive into two nostalgic gems from a galaxy not-so-far away: Star Wars: Bounty Hunter and Episode I: Jedi Power Battles.

Free for a limited time, full versions, no strings—just you, a lightsaber, and some early 2000s chaos.

Jedi Power Battles originally dropped in 2000 and has since been dusted off for the Switch, now featuring extra playable characters that weren’t part of the OG line-up.

It’s still gloriously button-mashy, wonderfully chaotic, and as satisfying as ever when you’re mowing down battle droids with Mace Windu.

Meanwhile, Bounty Hunter (circa 2002) lets you step into the helmet of Jango Fett—basically Star Wars’ answer to a sci-fi Clint Eastwood—and do all the morally questionable things that make you question the Jedi’s ethics.

The Switch version comes with a few thoughtful upgrades, like a flashlight for those pitch-black corners of Coruscant you forgot existed.

The free trial runs through May 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT, and if you don’t manage to finish either game, no worries—your save data carries over if you end up buying them.

Handy, considering both titles are part of a wider Star Wars game sale currently lighting up the eShop.

You can grab either game solo for $19.99, or snag the Prequel Pack (which adds Republic Commando and Episode I: Racer) for $64.99. But the best bang for your buck?

The Star Wars: Grand Collection, which includes nine games—KOTOR I & II, Jedi Academy, Jedi Outcast, The Force Unleashed, and more.

It’s normally $139.99 but currently marked down to $69.99, which feels like Jedi mind trick pricing.

Oh, and if you needed one more reason to hit “Download,” you’ll get 100 Platinum Points just for playing.

That’s enough to buy… well, something fun from the My Nintendo store, probably.

So whether you’re in it for the Force flips or the flamethrowers, it’s a good excuse to revisit (or finally play) some of the weirdest and most wonderful entries in the Star Wars gaming galaxy.

Lightsabers at the ready—this one’s for the prequel kids.