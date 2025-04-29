[gtranslate]
News

LGBTQ+ Community shines in Lady Gaga-Inspired sustainable fashion show

AC

by Alex Cooper

AC

by Alex Cooper

A dazzling runway meets activism at Central Station

Rio de Janeiro’s Central train station transformed into a dazzling runway on Tuesday as members of the LGBTQ+ community strutted in bold, Gaga-esque designs.

LGBTQ+

The event, organised by sustainable fashion house Escola de Divines, showcased outfits crafted by the models themselves or upcycled by the eco-conscious label.

LGBTQ+

More than just a fashion spectacle, the show promoted the special train schedule for Lady Gaga’s upcoming Copacabana Beach concert this Saturday.

LGBTQ+

It also doubled as an awareness campaign, offering vital safety tips for LGBTQ+ individuals, guidance on handling violence, and sexual health resources.

LGBTQ+

With sequins, avant-garde silhouettes, and fearless self-expression, the event celebrated both Gaga’s legacy and the resilience of the queer community—proving that fashion can be fierce, functional, and full of purpose.

LGBTQ+

Images via AP

Related