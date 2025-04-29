LGBTQ+ Community shines in Lady Gaga-Inspired sustainable fashion show

A dazzling runway meets activism at Central Station

Rio de Janeiro’s Central train station transformed into a dazzling runway on Tuesday as members of the LGBTQ+ community strutted in bold, Gaga-esque designs.

The event, organised by sustainable fashion house Escola de Divines, showcased outfits crafted by the models themselves or upcycled by the eco-conscious label.

More than just a fashion spectacle, the show promoted the special train schedule for Lady Gaga’s upcoming Copacabana Beach concert this Saturday.

It also doubled as an awareness campaign, offering vital safety tips for LGBTQ+ individuals, guidance on handling violence, and sexual health resources.

With sequins, avant-garde silhouettes, and fearless self-expression, the event celebrated both Gaga’s legacy and the resilience of the queer community—proving that fashion can be fierce, functional, and full of purpose.

Images via AP