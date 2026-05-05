So Last Season – Has the Met Gala lost its touch?

As the mossy green carpet for the 2026 Met Gala is rolled out, protestors rage on the pavement outdoors.

The first Monday of May every year, regular working class folk huddle around their phones in anticipation for the outrageous and outlandish outfits public figures decide to don their perfectly sculpted bodies.

Against the backdrop of the West-Asian war and America’s political climate, celebrities show us that everything is completely fine in their custom couture.

A contrast to this year’s Coachella trend of dressing down, celebs are dressed to the nines, adorning all the diamonds and pearls once again. We’re forced to wonder where the text-chain for Coachella went, drowned once again by the need to deter us from more important world news.

U.K campaign group ‘Everyone Hates Elon’ posts a mock poster for this year’s Met, “The Bezos Met Gala,” stating the dress code as ‘willful ignorance’.

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It seems harder and harder for the world to ignore the antithesis that is The Met Gala, and Jeff Bezos’ involvement this year seems to be another spark to an already charged powder keg.

The billionaire, who sat alongside Donald Trump and King Charles at the White House State dinner this past week, has been the topic of many controversies, from tax-evasion to Amazon’s unsafe working conditions, with workers allegedly being forced to urinate in water bottles.

In protest of Bezo’s involvement, activists have hidden ‘piss-bottles’ around The Met in the lead up to the big day, while simultaneously plastering posters across billboards and projecting various statements of protest on the side of notable New York buildings.

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And though it is always nice to see pretty dresses on pretty people, as our most famous gracefully float up the steps of The Met, we have to wonder if their silence is just as loud for them as it is for those on the outside of the building.